Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

