Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

