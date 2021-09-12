Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $92.06, but opened at $113.66. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm shares last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 290,502 shares.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

