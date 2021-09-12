Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,307,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $36,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $35,143,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 12,479.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,764,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after buying an additional 1,750,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

BNL traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 936,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 55.87. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

