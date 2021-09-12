Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

