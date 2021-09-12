Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,959 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,554,000. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.1% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.63. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

