Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 51,233 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.12. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.