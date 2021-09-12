Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,990 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.15. 1,231,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,028. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its 200 day moving average is $267.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

