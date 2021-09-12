Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Sells 7,023 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

AC opened at C$23.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.88. The company has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The company had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.0400505 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$25.45 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

