Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock opened at €114.36 ($134.54) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.08. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.