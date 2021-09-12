Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. Analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

