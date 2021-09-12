Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 11,200 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

