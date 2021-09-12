Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 17,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after buying an additional 239,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,070,000 after buying an additional 434,569 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.