Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 42,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 47.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 766,509 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,209,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $51.03 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.