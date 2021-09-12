Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.