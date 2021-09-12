Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1,204.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 29.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALB opened at $241.17 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

