Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

