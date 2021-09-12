Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,465.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,327.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

