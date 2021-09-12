Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €233.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €193.26 ($227.36) on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.89.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.