Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $59.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,838.42. 1,644,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,749.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,453.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,600 shares of company stock worth $293,398,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

