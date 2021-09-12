Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $53.30 on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,414.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

