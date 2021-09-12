Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys £2,124 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).

Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.45.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

