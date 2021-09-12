Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys £2,124 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider Nichole Stella acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £2,124 ($2,775.02).
Shares of Altitude Group stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Altitude Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 9.88 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 38.45.
Altitude Group Company Profile
