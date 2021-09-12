American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 33,360 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.34% of Modine Manufacturing worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $584.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.