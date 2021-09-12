American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,807,000 after buying an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,251.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 89,998 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 42,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,190,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,927 shares of company stock worth $5,394,614. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

