American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 107.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of The Aaron’s worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAN stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.01 million and a PE ratio of 8.69. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

The Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

