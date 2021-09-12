American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $6,587,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.59 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

