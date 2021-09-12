American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after buying an additional 35,308 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 915,461 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $42.34 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

