American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 29.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 81,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 85.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 83,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

