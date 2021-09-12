Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISBC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

