Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $34,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

