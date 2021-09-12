Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.16. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.

BMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

