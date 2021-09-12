Analysts Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.16. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $463.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
