Analysts Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

