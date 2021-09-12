Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post -$0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.04). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 885,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 69,988 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 81,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 928,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,640. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

