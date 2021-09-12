Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Announce $1.61 EPS

Analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report $1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,089 shares of company stock worth $33,942,290. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.51 on Tuesday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,155. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

