Analysts Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report sales of $215.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $806.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,192,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 22.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 383,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

