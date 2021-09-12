Analysts Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $22.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $22.40 million. Veritone reported sales of $15.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $99.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 47.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 175.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.91. 244,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,592. The firm has a market cap of $654.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

