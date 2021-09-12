Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to report sales of $42.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.49 billion. Cigna reported sales of $40.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $168.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.48 billion to $169.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $177.72 billion to $182.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.30.

NYSE CI traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.69. 4,442,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,910. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.68. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Cigna by 163.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

