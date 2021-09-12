Analysts Expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 903,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,442. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.24. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $31,930,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,931,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 3,002,785 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $21,570,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 402.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 2,245,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

