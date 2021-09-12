Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report sales of $13.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.68 million to $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%.

GLAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GLAD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. 129,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $385.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

