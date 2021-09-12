Analysts Expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. IQVIA posted earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $10.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $260.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.06. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.