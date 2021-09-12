Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.24. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

