Analysts Expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to post sales of $211.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.80 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $205.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

MRCY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

