Analysts Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.86) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.98) and the highest is ($1.56). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.62) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

