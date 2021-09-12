Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.08 Million

Brokerages expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to announce $980.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $953.30 million. Snap-on posted sales of $941.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.20.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $218.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,670. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

