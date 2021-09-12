Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.59. 806,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,868. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $28.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 781,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.