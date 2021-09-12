Analysts Expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce sales of $3.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 980,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,603,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after purchasing an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

