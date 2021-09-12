Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy Oil Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.11 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 64,354 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 60.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 124,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 22.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

