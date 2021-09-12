Analysts Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $104.48

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.48.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.20. 32,560,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

