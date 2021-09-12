Analysts Set Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT at $55.75

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

