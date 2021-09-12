Analysts Set Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) PT at $55.75

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,985,000 after buying an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,805,000 after buying an additional 43,398 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
