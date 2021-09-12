Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $219.83

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. 233,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
