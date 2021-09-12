Analysts Set Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Price Target at $219.83

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.84. 233,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,599. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $215.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 34.18%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

